The Bill O'Reilly Interview with Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(00:32) Getting fired from Fox News Channel
(09:24) The future of cable news
(11:21) “We’ll do it live!”
(12:43) O’Reilly’s new book, Killing the Witches
(16:37) Demonic possession
(18:25) Witch hunts
(21:23) JFK assassination
(25:10) Biden’s incompetence
(28:31) The Left’s mission to destroy Trump
(32:45) Our open Southern border
(36:24) Why is Trump so hated?
(37:08) O’Reilly isn’t ready to retire
(42:55) Winners and losers in the media