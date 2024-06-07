AFU forces Struck Luhansk Using ATACMS MLRS with Cluster Warhead - 4 Killed, 43 Insured - fired up to 12 missiles, some of which were intercepted by AD

New details have emerged about the strike by the AFU on Luhansk. Ukrainian forces struck the city using ATACMS MLRS with a cluster warhead. The enemy fired up to twelve missiles, some of which were intercepted by air defenses.

Damage was done to multi-story buildings on Vatutina and Budyonny Streets, as well as a private enterprise building and the Luhansk Institute of Mechanical Engineering. One of the high-rise buildings suffered a stairwell collapse. Currently, more than twenty civilian casualties are known, including two minors.

#Luhansk #Russia #Ukraine

