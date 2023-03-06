Wednesday Night Live - Overcoming Nihilism!

My sister, who is gay, was hospitalized with a severe eye injury. She said that a bottle fell to the ground near her when she was in a lower position. But the only that her severe injury could have occurred would be that the bottle was thrown to the ground near her with speed and force that dodging the shard would have been impossible. By someone that’s angry and can’t control his/her temper. The only suspect would be her lover.





Hey Stef, much love to you and the community! What’s your thoughts and advice on overcoming nihilism?





Is there an explanation for the millennial “failure to launch” phenomenon? Is that because the millennial generation supposedly is the only generation to not outgrow socialist/Marxist ideology?





You deserve the donations. Thank you. I do not understand the sleeping stream or the mukbang stuff.





Hi Stef, I have a theory that atheists who are only willing to accept a 'perfect' moral framework in order to not be moral relativists are actually searching for something godlike or even a god itself. What do you think?





Do you think that someone can fully heal from a traumatic childhood and have kids? Do you need to fully heal to have kids?





Hi Stef, I’m a married father of 4 and I am really struggling with my marriage and self worth. What is the best way to request a call-in with you.





Stefan, I do not have good relationships with any of my 3 half-siblings, despite reasonable efforts on my end. Just no connection. Outright coldness from one. Are half-sibling relationships generally cold by default?





Hey Steph, I’ve never asked you a question, but been following you for 12 years. My wife and I are having a argument about who works the most in our household. I don’t find that this conversation ends well if we both attack each other so I’m trying to bring some clarity and a balanced perspective to the conversation. I make 250+ thousand dollars a year working 40 to 50 hours a week as a clinician. She renovate houses, primarily as the designer, but with some painting and wallpapering as well as general contracting the subcontractors. She makes approximately 25 to 50,000 a year and this money helps pay for the kids private school. before I left the house to pick up my son from soccer practice, she stated that she feels that she’s doing 60% of the work. I would love your take on this type of disagreement.





Stef what do you think of El Salvador President Bukeli? He broke the record in decreasing crime in the fastest time





Correct me if I’m wrong but if trauma leads people to be an artist and most artists are leftists, then why are leftist utopias like the Soviet Union or other third world slums devoid of objective beauty and beautiful art?