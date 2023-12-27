Create New Account
Jesse Watters | RACKETEERING!! Joe Biden gave $3 billion to a solar panel company
Jesse Watters | RACKETEERING!! Joe Biden gave $3 billion to a solar panel company  Jesse Watters | Joe Biden gave $3 billion to a solar panel company accused of swindling old and poor people. The company's president is buddies with Biden, who just recently did him a huge solid.

One of Sunnova's victims, Terry Blythe, tells Primetime how her father with dementia was tricked into a 25-year lease. Other stories about Sunnova preying on elderly and poor.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1734394148818424297?s=20







racketeeringccpbiden crime familybiden regime

