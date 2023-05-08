© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic
Scamdemic
It Was All Planned Ahead Of Time
Moderna CEO Tells His Staff In 2019, Of The Upcoming Pandemic.
They Admit, All Human Tests Were Compromised. mRNA Was The Goal.
Covid Was The Ruse.
Don't Forget, The U.S. Government Is In Partnership With Moderna, Which Means Trump Knew Well In Advance.
RED LINE