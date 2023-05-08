Plandemic Scamdemic It Was All Planned Ahead Of Time

05/08/2023

Don't Forget, The U.S. Government Is In Partnership With Moderna, Which Means Trump Knew Well In Advance.

They Admit, All Human Tests Were Compromised. mRNA Was The Goal.

Moderna CEO Tells His Staff In 2019, Of The Upcoming Pandemic.

It Was All Planned Ahead Of Time

