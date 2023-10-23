And We Know 10.23.2023 UNIPARTY exposed, Billions requested, Cheney as Speaker? Babylon falling! Pray!

LT of And We Know





Well, hope you had a restful weekend and have been able to catch up with all that is going on and get your bearings. These past few weeks have been difficult, yet has strengthen many to continue to fight disinformation and get to the truth of everything. We will see more Speaker of the House information, how the UNIPARTY works, President Trump speech and messaging, retruths, comms and how Babylon is falling.





"We're tired of all this Republican Democrat nonsense because the truth is that it doesn't matter who you vote for, you get the same damn policies. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13872





Sen. Rand Paul reveals that the United States is still funding the Taliban and the Palestinians. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13865





During his speech today, President Trump said that “the same people that just attacked Israel” are coming across our southern border 👀 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13864





MacGregor is one of the only people worth listening to about global conflict in my opinion. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17426





If Donald Trump isn't still over the target then why does the uniparty continue to tell the sheep that he's the single greatest threat to democracy that we've ever seen while simultaneously having their cohorts essentially bring us to the brink of World War 3?

https://t.me/PepeMatter/17424





Babylon The Precipice of Destruction

https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/babylon-the-precipice-of-destruction





Katrina 2005 they took our guns https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/105953





Devin Nunes comments on the Border Patrol report that nearly 2,000 Chinese migrants have been apprehended at the U.S. southern border. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/105939





“I’m gonna use the office of sheriff the power I do have without arguing over a bill or law that's being passed. I have the ability to swear in citizens as deputy sheriffs.

https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/50177





The Establishment is Panicked Over Not Having a House Speaker as it Impacts War Funding https://t.me/chiefnerd/8115

