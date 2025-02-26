Redacted News: CIA, RT News: FBI, Steve Gruber: Future, USA Watchdog: RFK Jr, Bioweapons | EP1485 - Highlights Begin 02/26/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v6pkpw6-ep1485.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





*** 19:51

Redacted News 02/26 - SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING AT THE CIA AND FBI RIGHT NOW, AS KASH PATEL CLEANS HOUSE

https://rumble.com/embed/v6n0x4x/?pub=2trvx





***

RT News 02/26 - 'FBI destroyed Tara's file in panic as Biden admin was outgoing' - Tara Reade's attorney

https://rumble.com/embed/v6mxwc9/?pub=2trvx





*** :35

Steve Gruber Show 02/26 - How America's Future is working with the Trump administration

https://rumble.com/embed/v6mxafx/?pub=2trvx





*** 1:20

USA Watchdog 02/26 - RFK Jr. Will Stop All CV19 Vax Bioweapons - Karne Kingston

https://rumble.com/embed/v6n5r76/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



