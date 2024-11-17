BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conservative Coffee Company | Conservative Coffee Roaster
Conservative Coffee Lovers
Conservative Coffee Lovers
6 months ago

I never thought about our company (All 3 of us) in terms of politics. As business owners, we're just a coffee roasting company that just happens to be patriotic, as all real Americans would be. Alisha and I (Russell) don't wear our politics on our sleeves and don't cram our politics or religion down anyone's throats. We just focus on super smooth coffee and our customers.

 

https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/conservative-coffee-company/

