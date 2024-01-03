Natural Vertigo Treatment | Supplements for Dizziness

Bulk Supplements: https://t.ly/mbWGG
Code: NONTOXICHOME for 5% off
Vertigo Support Supplement: https://amzn.to/41HlnL5
Ginkgo Biloba Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/ginkgo-biloba-for-brain-fog-microwave-sickness-inflammation
Turmeric Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/turmeric-for-pain-headaches-fibromyalgia-arthritis-more
Ginger Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/ginger-for-microwave-sickness-heart-health-mcas-reynauds
Black Pepper (@Bulk Supp.): https://refer.link/K7hd
Lemon Balm (@Bulk Supp.): https://refer.link/bu82
Lion’s Mane (@Bulk Supp.): https://refer.link/vSAh
Vitamin B1: https://refer.link/a4u3
Vitamin B6: https://refer.link/TZbj
Vitamin B12: https://refer.link/lkTE
Microwave Sickness Article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic
Sway Testing: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-test-products-for-personal-tolerability
Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/
Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nontoxichome
Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!
How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us
Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop
Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!
This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.
Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer
@BulkSupplements, #bulksupplements, #bulksuppsyt, #ad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.