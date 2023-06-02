HOW TO DEFEAT THE MARXIST NEW WORLD ORDER

JOYCE FROM CHICAGO CALLS INTO INFOWARS WITH ADVICE.

THE SOLUTION TO TODAYS PROBLEMS WAS GIVEN AT FATIMA, BY THE MOTHER OF GOD.

-----------

LESSENING

"The beads of prayer will be the major instrument for the lessening of the Chastisement upon your country." - Our Lady, April 14, 1973

SPARED

"Remember: one Rosary a day, at least--at least, I say, must be prayed in the home that is to be spared." - Jesus, April 14, 1984

CRUSH

"My child, persevere to the end. Have no fear of the days ahead, for with My Rosary and this, the Scapular, We shall crush the head of satan." - Our Lady, June 15, 1974

--------------

Pray the Rosary Daily Leaflet

Regular price......$0.30 USD [yes 30 cents]





https://tldmstore.com/products/pray-the-rosary-daily-leaflet?pr_prod_strat=copurchase&pr_rec_id=e83fbc1f8&pr_rec_pid=7345855561927&pr_ref_pid=7345849663687&pr_seq=uniform

----------------

--------------------

Father of Love and Mercy

fatherofloveandmercy Jun 4 June Global Rosary Crusade Peace be with you! You are all invited to participate in a Jesus to Mankind Global Rosary Crusade to celebrate the Feast of the Mother of Salvation and the conversion of all souls. Registration is not required, please join using this link: https://bit.ly/JTM-Global-Rosary In the event you cannot join the webinar with the link above, please open your Zoom app on your mobile device and enter the meeting Webinar ID 869 6043 5714 to join. In obedience to the instruction given by the Mother of Salvation in the Book of Truth, we will pray the 4 Mysteries of the Holy Rosary. We will unify globally for 6 prayer meetings from different Continents, praying the Rosary in different time zones. Our Mother of Salvation, in the Book of Truth has emphasized the importance of praying the Holy Rosary in the following message received on June 20, 2012: "I can, with my Son, give you the graces and the circle of protection which no fallen angel can penetrate. Satan cannot harm or attack, all those who say my Holy Rosary every day. By reciting three or more Rosaries you can extend this protection for others. If even a hundred people could do this they could save their nation from the contamination spread by the evil one. You must gather together children and pray to protect yourselves.”



















