Shocking Evidence of Earth-Based Reptilians & Alien Technologies Revealed!

Feb 18, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 17, 2024





Topics

Corroboration found for 1999 contact case with an Earth-based Reptilian

4k version of Cameron’s The Abyss coming on March 12

JP video on UFO released on his new YouTube channel

Exposing Deep State Psyops Hiding the Truth about Alien Life & Transformative Technologies

Recent whistleblower testimony confirms the existence of confiscated film footage of a UFO shooting down a dummy nuclear missile in 1964 over Big Sur, California.

Sol Foundation releases video presentations from its inaugural symposium held in Nov 2023.

Dr Hal Puthoff reveals how corporations take full control of retrieved alien spacecraft

UFOs have entered the Political and Entertainment mainstream

Space Force creates Space Futures Command that will partner with corporations in coming up with the best ideas on what technologies to develop

John Warner IV reveals UFO secrets Antarctica, the US MIC and Catastrophic Disclosure

Congressman sounds the alarm on an unknown national security threat in space

Jean Charles Moyen interviewed on George Noory’s Beyond Belief

Kerry Cassidy on the AI Alien Agenda and the Future of Earth





