BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocking Evidence of Earth-Based Reptilians & Alien Technologies Revealed!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
221 views • 02/19/2024

Michael Salla


Feb 18, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 17, 2024


Topics

Corroboration found for 1999 contact case with an Earth-based Reptilian

4k version of Cameron’s The Abyss coming on March 12

JP video on UFO released on his new YouTube channel

Exposing Deep State Psyops Hiding the Truth about Alien Life & Transformative Technologies

Recent whistleblower testimony confirms the existence of confiscated film footage of a UFO shooting down a dummy nuclear missile in 1964 over Big Sur, California.

Sol Foundation releases video presentations from its inaugural symposium held in Nov 2023.

Dr Hal Puthoff reveals how corporations take full control of retrieved alien spacecraft

UFOs have entered the Political and Entertainment mainstream

Space Force creates Space Futures Command that will partner with corporations in coming up with the best ideas on what technologies to develop

John Warner IV reveals UFO secrets Antarctica, the US MIC and Catastrophic Disclosure

Congressman sounds the alarm on an unknown national security threat in space

Jean Charles Moyen interviewed on George Noory’s Beyond Belief

Kerry Cassidy on the AI Alien Agenda and the Future of Earth


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla

JP's YouTube Channel is: / @jpjpjp1


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkCfqT022tY

Keywords
ufodeep stateantarcticawhistleblowerpsyopsspace forcereptiliansnational security threatkerry cassidyweek in reviewexopoliticsnuclear missilejpmichael sallathe abyssjean charles moyensol foundationcatastrophic disclosurejohn warner ivdr hal puthoffalien technologiescontact caseretrieved alien spacecraftspace futures commandai alien agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy