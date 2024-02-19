Shocking Evidence of Earth-Based Reptilians & Alien Technologies Revealed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Feb 18, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 17, 2024
Topics
Corroboration found for 1999 contact case with an Earth-based Reptilian
4k version of Cameron’s The Abyss coming on March 12
JP video on UFO released on his new YouTube channel
Exposing Deep State Psyops Hiding the Truth about Alien Life & Transformative Technologies
Recent whistleblower testimony confirms the existence of confiscated film footage of a UFO shooting down a dummy nuclear missile in 1964 over Big Sur, California.
Sol Foundation releases video presentations from its inaugural symposium held in Nov 2023.
Dr Hal Puthoff reveals how corporations take full control of retrieved alien spacecraft
UFOs have entered the Political and Entertainment mainstream
Space Force creates Space Futures Command that will partner with corporations in coming up with the best ideas on what technologies to develop
John Warner IV reveals UFO secrets Antarctica, the US MIC and Catastrophic Disclosure
Congressman sounds the alarm on an unknown national security threat in space
Jean Charles Moyen interviewed on George Noory’s Beyond Belief
Kerry Cassidy on the AI Alien Agenda and the Future of Earth
