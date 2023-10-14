604 - FOJC Radio - The War In Gaza - David Carrico 10-13-2023

Isaiah 17:1(1) The burden of Damascus. Behold, Damascus is taken away from being a city, and it shall be a ruinous heap.

When this happens, it will be the beginning of the Tribulation. Are you physically and spiritually prepared? We all need to pray for protection and wisdom for ourselves, and for all who are involved in this war, and for those of us who believe what the Bible says!

1 Peter 3:15

(15) But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear:

(Picture was taken from https://youtu.be/ob6yHc5_pyo?si=HJYzwQjMr-4flNH9)

The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.





FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "





Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "





RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are *on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.





• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.





“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]