Destruction of a cluster of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment using a guided missile (analogous to HIMARS missiles) from a 300-mm Tornado-S MLRS somewhere in the enemy rear. There have been more and more people using these systems lately, which is good news.
Cynthia... looks like UKR used a school bus to transfer troops