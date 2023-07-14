GOP SUMMIT with Tucker Carlson| VIVEK RAMASWAMY on January 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIVEK RAMASWAMY to Tucker Carlson:
"You want to know what caused January 6? Is pervasive censorship in this country in the lead-up to January 6. You tell people in this country they cannot speak, that is when they scream. You tell people they cannot scream, that is when they tear things down."
#Blaze TV #GOP Summit #Tucker Carlson #VIVEK RAMASWAMY
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679961475803127809