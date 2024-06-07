So "Danny Wood of N.K.O.T.B" has his own Spicy Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce? WELL!? Let's give it a try!

This is for the "Florida Stuffed 305" video reviews! This one is all about that Spicy Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce! As co signed by Danny Wood! Yes the Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block. He's a Miami Resident for decades now and I met him back in 1999 when he had released a cd called "Room full of Smoke" and he was out buying some toys at a Toys R' US in US1 and near Kendall which is now closed sadly.





At the time I was working and helped him and his son get some toys they were looking for, and he was cool and didn't get mad when I confused hii for someone from my high school as I knew his face but wasn't too aware of who he was since I wasn't into pop music back then. But got a signed copy of his cd. Which turned out to be EXCELLENT! You can get it on Amazon I'm sure. I still have it and play it from time to time. Good music.





Nice man, Gifted as a musician and a good parent to his kids. So over the years I'm happy to see he's still rocking it with his band, and they're still making millions of ladies scream. Like I wish I could. LMAO!





But can he have a good spicy sauce made? Well let's find out! To taste the exact flavor of this sauce I made it a 3 meal 3 day mission to use ONLY this sauce with my meals. I didn't eat anything too expensive as this was to taste the sauce with more random stuff you would get and see if it makes it more tasty. As someone who loves Tapatio Hot Sauce I love spicy food and when I saw this "Spicy Cilantro Jalapeño Sauce" by Danny Wood and TorchbearerSauces.com I had to pick it up and give it a shot... The results were great. Check em out.





Meals included fast food & Home meal...

Day 1: "Checkers" 1 Double Cheeseburger and 1 Deep Sea Double

Day 2: Home made Rice, and SPAM!

Day 3: Taco Bell "Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito." & "Chicken Burrito!"





