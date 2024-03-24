Putin Addresses Russians After Moscow Crocus Concert Hall Terrorist Attack

Watch
full video of Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering an address
following the terrorist attack in the Moscow Crocus City Hall.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Citizens of Russia,
I
am addressing you today in connection with a horrific and savage act of
terrorism, which claimed the lives of dozens of peaceful, innocent
people – our compatriots, including children, teenagers, and women.
Doctors are fighting to save the lives of the victims in critical
condition. I am confident that they will do everything within their
power, and even beyond, to preserve the lives and health of all those
injured. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ambulance crews, air
ambulance teams, special forces, firefighters, and rescuers, who made
every effort to save lives and rescue people from the gunfire, from the
epicentre of fire and smoke, preventing even greater losses.
I
cannot but acknowledge the help provided by ordinary citizens who, in
the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, did not remain indifferent or
apathetic and provided first aid and transported the victims to
hospitals, working alongside doctors and special agencies’ personnel.
We
will provide the necessary support to all the families whose lives have
been affected by this horrible atrocity, to the wounded and the
injured. I express my deepest and most sincere condolences to all those
who have lost their loved ones. The entire country, all our people are
grieving together with you. I declare March 24 a day of national
mourning.
Additional
anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been introduced in
Moscow, the Moscow Region, and all regions of the country. Our top
priority now is to prevent those behind this bloody massacre from
committing another crime.
Regarding
the investigation of this crime and the results of the operational
search action, we can currently say the following. All four
perpetrators, who were directly involved in the terrorist attack, all
those who shot and killed people, have been found and apprehended. They
attempted to escape and were heading towards Ukraine, where, according
to preliminary information, a window was prepared for them on the
Ukrainian side to cross the state border. A total of 11 people have been
detained. The Federal Security Service and other law enforcement
agencies are working diligently to identify and expose the accomplice
base behind these terrorists: those who provided them with transport,
planned escape routes from the crime scene, and prepared caches with
weapons and ammunition.
The
investigative and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to
establish all the details of this crime. However, it is already clear
that we are confronted not simply with a carefully and cynically planned
terrorist attack, but a premediated and organised mass murder of
peaceful, defenceless people. The perpetrators cold-bloodedly and
deliberately targeted our citizens, including our children, with the
intent to kill them at close range. Like the Nazis who once carried out
massacres in the occupied territories, they planned to stage a
demonstrative execution, a bloody act of intimidation.
All
perpetrators, organisers and masterminds of this crime will face fair
and inevitable punishment, whoever they may be and whoever directed
them. I emphasise once more: we will identify and bring to justice each
and every individual who stands behind these terrorists, those who
orchestrated this atrocity, this assault against Russia and our people.
We
understand what the terrorist threat means. In this regard, we rely on
cooperation with all states that sincerely share our pain and are ready
to really join forces in the fight against a common enemy, international
terrorism and all its manifestations.
Terrorists,
murderers, those inhumane individuals who have no nationality and
cannot have one, face one and the same gloomy prospect – retribution and
oblivion. They have no future. Our common duty now, shared by our
comrades–in-arms at the front and all citizens of our country, is to
stand united as one. I am confident that we will, for nothing and no one
can shake our unity and will, our determination and courage, the
strength of the united people of Russia.
No force will be able to sow the poisonous seeds of discord, panic or disunity in our multi-ethnic society.