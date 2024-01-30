Israeli occupation forces Raided Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital - Disguised as civilians and medical staff - Murdered 3 Wounded Patients, reported

Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital disguised as civilians and medical staff, according to reports they murdered 3 wounded patients.

According to Israeli forces the three that were killed were allegedly Hamas members who were hiding in the hospital, this claim could not be independently verified.

They shot three Palestinians with a sound-muffler according to the Israeli daily Haaretz. The killed are Basel al-Ghazawi, who was hospitalised after an air strike on a cemetery in Jenin, his brother Mohammad and another man named Jalamneh.

Al-Jazeera reported earlier that an Israeli special forces unit entered the Ibn Sina Hospital overnight disguised as doctors, nurses and civilians, shooting the men while they slept without attempting to arrest them.







