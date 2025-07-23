BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Venus Williams Engaged to Actor Andrea Preti! | Inside Their Romance & Wedding Plans
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
106 views • 1 month ago

Venus Williams Engaged to Actor Andrea Preti! | Inside Their Romance & Wedding Plans

Tennis champ Venus Williams is engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti after a joyful announcement following her incredible tennis return! Learn more about Andrea’s acting career, their romantic journey, and exciting plans for their September 2025 wedding. Join millions of fans celebrating this power couple’s love story. Subscribe for exclusive updates and celebrity news!

#VenusWilliams #AndreaPreti #CelebrityEngagement #TennisLegend #WeddingNews #CelebrityCouples #LoveStory #VenusWilliamsEngaged #RomanceNews #SeptemberWedding

entertainment newssports newstennis newstennis legendscelebrity couplesandrea pretivenus williams engagementvenus williams weddingandrea preti actorcelebrity engagement 2025celebrity weddingsvenus williams fianceitalian actorcelebrity romance
