EPISODE 321: THE WAR ON STUPIDITY from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-war-on-stupidity/
Del Officially Launches ICAN Press with ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ Set to Release June 6th!; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Transgender Movement Targeting Those on The Autism Spectrum, RSV Vaccine Rammed Through For Pregnant Women Despite Major Safety Concerns, and Corporate Media Rebrands as ‘Fact-Checkers’ Again?; Then, W.H.O. Now Says Non-Sugar Sweeteners, Used in Foods Since 1981, are NOW Bad For Your Health?!
Guests: Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Russell Blaylock