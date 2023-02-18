EXPERTS & EYE WITNESSES WEIGH IN on East Palestine Train Crash | Del Bigtree, Highwire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
OSHA experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, join Del in the wake of the chemical fallout from Ohio’s trainwreck, exposing the many layers of government and environmental regulation failures, and to provide their professional opinions on the serious magnitude of this disaster.
#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio
POSTED: February 17, 2023
Source: https://rumble.com/v29xgru-experts-weigh-in-on-east-palestine-train-crash.html