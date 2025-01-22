BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Run Your Gaming PC off BATTERY HDPLEX 500 Watt Computer Power Supply UNBOXING Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 months ago

See it here: https://hdplex.com/hdplex-500w-hi-fi-dc-atx-power-supply-12v-48v-wide-range-voltage-input.html It turns out you do only get one PCIE cable for the video card, perhaps with previous versions they gave you two.

GET an extra cable here: https://amzn.to/40CN6O1 [amazon affiliate links]


In this video I discuss the HDPlex power supply and how I use it to run my quiet fanless PC directly from 12v batteries to have a UPS backup for the computer and also how to modify the input port to use the anderson connector. I highly recommend the product which you can only get directly from their website.


LEARN about how to run Anderson and all the parts to make it here:

- 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE


Build video of the PC I used in the video:

- UNIQUE 12v Gaming Desktop PC FANLESS Passive Cooled NH-P1 Noctua Review and How To #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/Hyak9cqXcUA


The Case my computer uses:

- Cooler Master Qube 500 Flatpack - Mid-Tower ATX PC Case https://amzn.to/3Ws3uOZ

The fanless CPU Cooler I use

- Noctua NH-P1, Passive CPU Cooler - Fanless Heatsink for 100% Silent Cooling https://amzn.to/4g44kZ9


LEARN about the Batteries I use for this computer

- Mulor / Cxeny 300AH 12v Lifepo4 Lithium Battery in Metal Case Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/TgJvH6kpNrM

   SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3VKIEd9 or here https://amzn.to/3ZWmA1S - Mulor / Cxeny 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Battery 12.8V Lithium Batteries with 200A BMS 4000+ Cycles


Diodes I used

- 50X Schottky Diode 30A 50V Axial 30SQ050 for Solar Panel Parallel Reflow Protection Diodes Silicon Diode Barrier Rectifier Diode Electronic Components - https://amzn.to/4gVaQ5E

The Parallel Cable for Anderson

- Anderson Y Splitter Cable Solar Panel Connector 1 to 3 Branch Parallel Adapter Cable - https://amzn.to/3E3R7Co


DIRTY ELECTRICITY:

- Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization - https://amzn.to/4gRUxGN

- EMF*D: 5G, Wi-Fi & Cell Phones: Hidden Harms and How to Protect Yourself - https://amzn.to/40r34tc


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgim3uUozQ

- Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/fb4fb838-bfa4-4c5a-a9a4-5791bf0de71e

Keywords
gaming computerai computeroff-grid pc

