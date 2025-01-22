Run Your Gaming PC off BATTERY HDPLEX 500 Watt Computer Power Supply UNBOXING Review #wisebuyreviews

See it here: https://hdplex.com/hdplex-500w-hi-fi-dc-atx-power-supply-12v-48v-wide-range-voltage-input.html It turns out you do only get one PCIE cable for the video card, perhaps with previous versions they gave you two.

In this video I discuss the HDPlex power supply and how I use it to run my quiet fanless PC directly from 12v batteries to have a UPS backup for the computer and also how to modify the input port to use the anderson connector. I highly recommend the product which you can only get directly from their website.





