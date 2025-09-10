Maduro comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I say to the governor of Puerto Rico: If you say you’re going to invade Venezuela, be on the first ship. You hear me?” (yesterday's clip, part 1, 2 soon)
During an interview on “Conversando con Correa” Nicolás Maduro accuses the U.S. of preparing for war from the Caribbean, comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade.
🛳 8 U.S. warships now stationed in the region
🚀 1,200 missiles pointed at Venezuela
🚤 U.S. nuclear submarine nearby
Maduro warned:
You’ll be met by the women of Venezuela.... I know that the people of Puerto Rico will oppose turning their island into a military base to attack their brothers in South America and their brothers in the Caribbean.