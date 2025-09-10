Maduro comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade

“I say to the governor of Puerto Rico: If you say you’re going to invade Venezuela, be on the first ship. You hear me?” (yesterday's clip, part 1, 2 soon)

During an interview on “Conversando con Correa” Nicolás Maduro accuses the U.S. of preparing for war from the Caribbean, comparing the Pentagon’s buildup to the 1962 Cuba blockade.

🛳 8 U.S. warships now stationed in the region

🚀 1,200 missiles pointed at Venezuela

🚤 U.S. nuclear submarine nearby

Maduro warned:

You’ll be met by the women of Venezuela.... I know that the people of Puerto Rico will oppose turning their island into a military base to attack their brothers in South America and their brothers in the Caribbean.