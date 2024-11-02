Cut it off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dM3jAvt02w
If it is possible —
Leave at least a fraction of the feeling,
The human vale of the end,
Cut yourself off from yourself…
If it is possible,
Let me have plenty
To know You,
Cut me off from me.
(Isabella Togramajian)
(music: Aphex Twin - "Rhubarb (Chorus)")
Search by nickname @_seritio_ on other networks!
Isabel:
https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/
https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/
https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio
All contacts https://hipolink.me/_seritio_