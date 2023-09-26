Medvedev Says Russia is Ready for War with NATO

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued an ominous threat today that Russia is now ready for a direct war with NATO. He said the consequences for mankind will be much greater than World War 2. Meanwhile, Western governments are rushing air defense systems to Ukraine in anticipation of another wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian electrical power utility facilities, bridges, and other vital infrastructure as Eastern Europe moves into the colder fall season.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/26/23

Show guest: Jonathan Rose - Founder & President, Genesis Gold Group





