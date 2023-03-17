BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent and Invisible Directed Energy Weapons are Now in Widespread use which means governments or the courts have no legitimacy.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 03/17/2023


Silent and Invisible Weapons which compromise the police, the judiciary, senior politicians and others are in widespread use which means that governments and the law courts have no legitimacy. They are simply a pretense, an illusion and a facade. They must own up to this fact now and instead of keeping up their pretense they must fight the cabal. Otherwise by their current actions they are walking us into enslavement.  What is the point of bringing children into this world when they can now be remotely tortured from birth until death with no way of being protected. 

Keywords
governments have no legitimacylawcourts have no legitimacypolice have no legitimacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy