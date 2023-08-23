⚡️A Plane Crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region, Russia - Belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin of Wagner PMC - 10 People Dead

I will update at top when more is known:

A plane crashed in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region, media reported.



Initially, there were seven people on board. According to preliminary data, a plane with tail number RA-02795 crashed in the Tver region.

It belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin

Ten people died in the crash of a private plane in the Tver region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported.

In the plane that crashed in the Tver region, Evgeny Prigozhin was listed among the passengers, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The fall of the plane belonging to Prigozhin and its wreckage in the Tver region. All who were on board died.

Dmitry Utkin ("Wagner") was also allegedly on board the crashed plane.

The second plane, which is associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed in Moscow on a flight from St. Petersburg. Don't know which he was on. Wagner insider claims PMC’s inner circle are unable to contact Prigozhin.



Readovka's source does not confirm the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin as a result of a plane crash - his fate is unknownOne of the versions of the plane crash, among which Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the passengers, is a terrorist attack on board. Now the information is being examined by the security services.

Mash writes about it