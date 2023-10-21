Woke-Controlled Food Distribution & Jab-Triggered Deadly Meat Allergy

Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck discuss how our own food is being used against us.







Did you know that the vast majority of food in grocery stores is owned by just a few large corporations? How about the fact that these corporations consistently push woke, leftist ideologies? Even more, were you aware that there is evidence suggesting the government is using our food and even bioweaponry to genetically alter human beings to be intolerant to meat?





Why would they do this? Find out on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





**********





If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!





Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727





You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525





