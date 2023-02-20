© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28udpm9ff4
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s weaponized balloon is a game-changer in the world of warfare, and America’s costly weapons will be useless when challenged by huge amounts of cheap balloons from the CCP！
#CCPballoon #biochemicalWeapon #Cuba #Venezuela #theBahamas #Canada
2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共气球彻底改变了世界战争的游戏规则，美国昂贵的武器系统在大量廉价的中共气球面前将无用武之地！
#中共气球 #生化武器 #古巴 #委内瑞拉 #巴哈马 #加拿大