BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US High School Soccer Feat. James Webb Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 08/03/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!


Featured course:
Winning Soccer Vol. 6: Dribbling and Shooting Skills featuring Coach Joe Luxbacher
Get the complete course @ https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer0823

On today's show we have a striker and midfielder ready to light up your programs' scoreboard and some great passing tips from (coach) Dr. Joseph Luxbacher.
Feel free to share your thoughts, comment, like, rumble, and subscribe to this channel for more! Thanks for tuning in.

Video credits:

James Webb Class of 2024
James Webb Soccer
@jameswebbsoccer809
https://www.youtube.com/@jameswebbsoccer809

Two Touch Soccer Passing Drill - Coach Joseph Luxbacher
https://bit.ly/WinningSoccer0823
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
soccerfutbolsoccer coachsoccer recruithigh school soccersoccer training
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy