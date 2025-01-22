2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 195 - Trump's First 100 Days - What do you want to see?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For a long time now, since FDR, presidents have been
judged by what they can get done in their first 100 days. President Trump is
entering office this time with an overwhelming mandate from the people of this
country. As of the evening of January 20th in less than a day in office, he
signed a flurry of Executive Orders. But, what specifically are We The People
looking for in these first 100 days.
We will discuss import things that need done, but we want your input as to what you want to see done between now and May 3rd.
Please plan on joining us and telling us what you want to see happen.