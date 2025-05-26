Trump: Putin is Crazy - Raging Homegrown & Foreign Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 26, 2025 - Catch up on breaking news! Right to the point--with prayer and scripture. Russia-Ukraine, Israel v. World, and Trump’s college smackdown.
Also: be sure to also watch Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh on IVF and child trafficking.
https://x.com/MavBroadcastNet/status/1926694000322281592
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com