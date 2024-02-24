© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battle for #Rabotino - Russian Advance⚡️
🔹The RF Armed Forces successfully oust the enemy from #Rabotino. The video footage shows how armored vehicles entered the settlement (the geolocation of the equipment is marked with a tricolour).
🗄 Geo Referencing (https://t.me/creamy_caprice/4523?single)
💬 Military Chronicles wrote at 13:34: "More than half of #Rabotino in #Zaporozhye is for the RF Armed Forces. The AFU continue to pull reserves from #Orekhov in the hope of fighting back and remaining in positions they entered with such difficulty."
❗️In addition to the clashes in the center, the remaining Ukrainian units are being encircled from the west and east."