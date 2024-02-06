Why Is This Dog Family Hiding In The Bushes I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 3, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Mother dog Harry has four babies and she doesn't want to lose them. Thus, she decided to live inside the bushes. The older sister is trying to take care of the younger siblings but it's getting hard since they're growing up in their size. Would they be able to live in safe environment?
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhA6-gYbPcZE6aEI9EBTxo6
#Kritterklub #dog #dogrescue #dogvideo
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQWNLl9g6SM