Fantastic Pinball Kyuutenkai (1995, Saturn)

Fantastic Pinball Kyuutenkai is a pinball game developed and published by Techno Soft. It was only released in Japan and also came out for Playstation.

The game is similar to Dino Land, Dragon's Revenge or Techno Soft's own Dragon's Fury, with a single table featuring enemies to smash with the pinball and boss fights on a separate screen. The game has a fantasy theme which blends European fantasy with Japanese mythology and a cartoon style very similar to the Puyo Puyo series. Before you launch a new ball, you can choose between one of three characters to support you, and each will give you a different bonus. You can save your game any time, though it will only save the state of the table to up before you launched the current ball. Instead of saving, you can also have a password for your progress.