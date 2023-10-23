BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World Population Hoax
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
784 followers
187 views • 10/23/2023

The official numbers for world population released by the United Nations as of now have just surpassed 8 billion people living on Earth. In 1800 there were only 900 million members of the human family spread across the world, raising to 1.65 billion in 1900, and skyrocketing to nearly 7 billion in the year 2000. Now in 2023 we have allegedly just passed the 8 billion mark with UN predictions claiming these statistics will continue to rise until reaching a whopping 11 billion at the turn of the next century. Given past failures and the many lies spewed by the UN during recent world events, however, it is fair and justified to remain skeptical of such statistics and to do some independent investigation before blindly believing.


