On May 11th, 2023 Title 42 (Border Security) Ends and Will Turn the USA into the 'Land of Confusion'
Global Agenda
21 views • 05/09/2023

On Thursday May 11th, 2023 the United States enforcement and federal governance of Title 42 ends and will instantly permit hundreds of thousands of immigrants to legally enter the United States from the Southern border. This will cause instant calamity for border towns in the USA. As you see in El Paso, Texas the immigrants are lined up by the thousands as they await for May 11th and their ability to enter the United States legally. This my friends is the Land of Confusion.

immigrationillegalalienselpaso
