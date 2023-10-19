Gaza's only cancer hospital could close, around 9,000 patients to be affected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera
Oct 19, 2023
The only hospital for cancer treatment in Gaza says it could be forced to shut down because of Israel's continued siege.
The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital has already stopped some services like radiology.
The fuel and medical aid shortages are affecting some 9,000 cancer patients who have nowhere else to go for treatment.
The hospital is currently operating on a single local generator.
Dr. Subhi Skeyk Director of The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital inside Gaza talks more about this.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraen...
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeJY6oed8us