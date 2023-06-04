© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ruin Overtakes The Wicked.
Proverbs 3:25 (NIV).
25) Have no fear of sudden disaster
or of the ruin that overtakes the wicked,
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path protects the Righteous.
Destruction engulfs the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2s3fbsy4
