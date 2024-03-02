Into His Ark, Into His Arms

Even though our group is much stronger in many ways than we were when this video was first released, there are still the window shoppers and hecklers that just can't seem to let go of their love/hate relationship with the world to then follow our King of kings to our own time's promised land with all their hearts.

It was suggested that we then post this classic that was so well loved in the past for those who may also be crying similar tears for their own loved ones as we are here.

We pray this one will help you deal with and even perhaps help awaken some of your own tender hearts and families.

And again, I am having much more success in reaching people face to face with hard copies than I am on the internet anymore. ...MUCH more. 😉

Let us know what you think in comments or emails, and if you'd like to stay in touch to hear more that we plan forthcoming on some pretty serious things we're seeing in Scripture that we don't want to post on line for the Ai bots to learn and turn inside out.

Blessings to all who love and trust him.

-dwaine

[email protected]

Or mail us a nice confidential letter...

P.O.Box 26

New Kendington, Pennsylvania,

America [15068]



