BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CRISIS in Canada: Christians Must WAKE UP!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 5 months ago
CRISIS in Canada: Christians Must WAKE UP!

Jeff Gunnarson of Campaign Life Coalition joins the show to expose the growing political and spiritual crisis in Canada. From Donald Trump’s “51st state” comment to the rising influence of globalist figures like Mark Carney, Gunnarson breaks down what’s really at stake for Christian voters heading into the next federal election.

Many Canadian Catholics feel politically homeless as Conservative leaders abandon pro-life candidates and moral clarity. Gunnarson issues a call to arms: Christians must stop sitting on the sidelines and start running for office, voting with conviction, and reclaiming the public square.

This is more than politics: it’s a battle for the soul of Canada.⭐

Keywords
wake upcrisis in canadachristians must
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy