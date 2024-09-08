BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Japan Issues Global Warning That COVID Vaccines Are Causing A Global Population Collapse
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 8 months ago

Japan Issues Global Warning That COVID Vaccines Are Causing A Global Population Collapse


Japan has issued a dire warning about the mRNA vaccines that were administered globally in late 2020 and declared “safe and effective.” According to Japanese scientists, these vaccines are safely reducing the global population and effectively collapsing populations.


The scientists, among the most respected in the world, also allege that international organizations such as the UN, along with multiple world governments, are involved in a massive cover-up to hide the full extent of this catastrophic loss of life.


According to the scientists, over one billion people have already perished, with many more deaths expected to follow.


Japan’s findings are redefining our understanding of the global depopulation crisis and highlighting the urgent need to hold those responsible for crimes against humanity accountable.


Read More...


https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/japan-warns-covid-vaccines-causing-global-population-collapse/


Keywords
collapseglobalwarningjapanissuesthat covid vaccines are causinga global population
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy