© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Joseph Watson: Leftists Cry, Dr Steve: SICKER, ACLJ: Jack Smith, Russell Brand: MELTDOWN! | EP1376 - Highlights Begin 11/08/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5n8ll2-ep1376.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Paul Joseph Watson - Leftists Cry Over Trump Winning
https://rumble.com/embed/v5khzpn/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 11/08 - THIS IS HOW THEY PROFIT FROM MAKING YOU SICKER!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kooie/?pub=2trvx
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 11/08 - Jack Smith's Walk of Shame
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kocib/?pub=2trvx
*** 16:22
Russell Brand 11/08 - Democrats In MELTDOWN! Kamala's Concession Speech
https://rumble.com/embed/v5klcvq/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths