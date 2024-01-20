WEF Insider Admits 'Disease X' Will Be Final Solution To Depopulate 6 Billion Souls
The World Economic Forum starts this week in Davos where Klaus Schwab and his unelected bureaucrats will give center stage to a virus that the elite are warning will kill twenty times more people than Covid.
The WEF and the Bill Gates funded World Health Organization are joining forces to prime “Disease X” in their final push for the Pandemic Treaty which will strip the nations of the world of their sovereignty and officially sign then up to the New World Order’s global government.
For those who have been paying attention, the emergence of Disease X closely mirrors the shadowy origins of the Covid plandemic, with Bill Gates and the WHO holding tabletop exercises, the mainstream media disseminating fake news, and Klaus Schwab pontificating about casualties.
The similarities are so uncanny that we have to stop and ask, is Disease X the “pandemic that will get everyone’s attention” that Bill Gates and his ex-wife gleefully warned us about?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.