Is THIS Why Airplanes Keep FALLING APART!
99 views • 03/21/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 19, 2024


There have been a lot of alarming stories in the news lately about Boeing planes malfunctioning and falling apart mid-air. But media outlets like Wired are insisting that noticing this trend is just playing into a “far-right” conspiracy theory. So, what’s the truth here? Are there major problems with companies like Boeing and United Airlines? Are these problems intentional? Were they caused by DEI policies? And WHERE IS Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?! Glenn breaks it all down and explains how China is taking advantage of it either way.


