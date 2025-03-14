PART 3 KING JAMES BIBLE SEMINAR 2025 GRAND JURY INDICTMENT OF MODERN BIBLE VERSIONS Robert Breaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 2rd-5th of 2025, I preached the third annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART THREE! In this video we give a grand jury indictment against new (per)versions of the Bible and those who put them out, proving them guilty of FRAUD, NEGLIGENCE, and CORRUPTION.