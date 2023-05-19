IRISH ‘HATE SPEECH’ BILL COULD SET DANGEROUS PRECEDENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Thunder, professor, researcher and political philosopher, looks into the details of Ireland’s new Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Crimes Bill 2022, which has already passed the lower house of the government. In the bill, citizens could be jailed for up to 5 years for simply possessing materials contrary to what is deemed appropriate by the Irish government.
#DavidThunderPhD #Ireland