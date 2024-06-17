BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shatter Ops Director Explains Intense Rescue Operation of Ritual Abuse Victims - Luke
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
46 views • 11 months ago

There is often an entire world of abuse swirling around us that we aren’t even aware of - and people like Luke from Shatter Ops are well acquainted with the sad reality of ritualistic abuse. As the director of Shatter Ops and Shatter the Darkness, he helps rescue children from cult crimes and other heinous abuse. He explains exactly how these evil crimes take place, and who are the typical perpetrators. What is ritual abuse? Where does it happen and where do these abusers find children to take advantage of? Luke explains all of this and more. Unfortunately, this type of traumatic abuse happens more than most people realize. Get educated and help these kids escape their abusive situations with organizations like Shatter Ops!



TAKEAWAYS


Many children are taken and abused straight out of the foster care system or are born into the occult families and abused


Children are often ritually abused from a young age to condition them and force their personalities to traumatically split


Some kids are kidnapped, but it is not as common as foster care trafficking


Only the Lord can truly soften the memories of trauma that these precious children have endured



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

Bark App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

States Lose Thousands of Foster Children: https://bit.ly/3RqtA26

Two Adopted Kids Found Dead: https://bit.ly/3yYeRp3


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHATTER OPS

Website: https://shatterops.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHATTER THE DARKNESS

Website: https://www.shatterthedarkness.net/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
abusetraffickingoccultlukeabusersdarknessfoster carerescueabusivetraumatickidnappedperpetratorsshatter ops
