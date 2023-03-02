BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prisoner - Checkmate - Episode 9
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
5
384 views • 03/02/2023

"Checkmate" - Original UK Air Date - 24 November 1967

Number Six thinks he has a means to tell the prisoners from the wardens.

As the title suggests, the plot centres on a game of human chess, directed by a mysterious "man with a stick". The chess game has been described as a metaphor for life itself, albeit a somewhat transparent one. "Checkmate" received the highest viewership of any of the series' episodes on its first UK broadcast.

The central themes of this episode are conformity, peer pressure, and the perils of leadership.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV

Mirrored - Greg E


the prisonercheckmateepisode 9
