Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 10, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
20 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2321 - Great green show today! Ted does an intense 15 minute must hear segment on pharmakeia! Thousands of scientists say clot shot must stop! Is Elon Musk a plant? Are politicians a double headed servant of the same snake? Comments on ATF. Are ATF rulings unconstitutional ? We are in an informational war! Austin does two must hear explosive segments on todays show. Taylor Swift exposed? This is a must listen show!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
