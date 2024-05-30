What Your Therapist Won't Tell You (Part 2 of 2) – DID/SRA Deliverance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview with Dr. Tara Fairfield digging deeper into DID/SRA (Dissociative Identity Disorder/Satanic Ritual Abuse) and what it involves. Discussion on why psychologists are not always effective at getting results needed for DID/SRA clients (hint: it’s a spiritual issue, not a medical one) – (PART 2 of 2).
